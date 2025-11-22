Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) VP Sells $80,065.44 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 564 shares of Bel Fuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total transaction of $80,065.44. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,899.80. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kenneth Koon Keung Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,936 shares of Bel Fuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $279,229.28.

Bel Fuse Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $140.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.80. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.99 and a 1 year high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 5.38%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BELFB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 917,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 357,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,827,000 after purchasing an additional 71,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,451,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 33.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 284,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,745,000 after purchasing an additional 71,390 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BELFB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

Further Reading

