Insider Selling: Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Director Sells $102,300.00 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) Director Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 107,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,763.38. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 15th, Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of Amplitude stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $101,200.00.

On Monday, September 15th, Erica Schultz sold 10,000 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $110,600.00.

AMPL stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.29 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 31.36%.The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Amplitude has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.08 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

