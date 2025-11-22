Heron Bay Capital Management Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Zedge, Inc. $ZDGE

Heron Bay Capital Management grew its position in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Free Report) by 285.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,127 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.66% of Zedge worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ZDGE. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Zedge in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Zedge during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. 29.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zedge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.51. Zedge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $4.89.

Zedge Dividend Announcement

About Zedge

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were issued a $0.016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Zedge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.96%.

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

