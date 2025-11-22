Andrew Cross Buys 820 Shares of Xero (ASX:XRO) Stock

Xero Limited (ASX:XRO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Cross acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$120.01 per share, for a total transaction of A$98,408.20.
Xero Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 179.38, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88.
Xero Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xero
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 12 Analysts Just Raised CrowdStrike Targets—Here’s What They See Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.