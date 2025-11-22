Heron Bay Capital Management Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 41.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 23,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 14,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BAM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $64.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 55.92% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

