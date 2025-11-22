Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Stock Position Decreased by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,442 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 22,457 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 55.2% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 2.8%

BUD stock opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $72.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1722 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 57.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

