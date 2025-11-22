Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Bought by Heron Bay Capital Management

Heron Bay Capital Management increased its holdings in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Corpay makes up 1.3% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Corpay were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corpay by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,851,000 after purchasing an additional 251,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Corpay by 11.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,970,000 after buying an additional 472,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Corpay by 5.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,283,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,697,000 after buying an additional 119,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 12.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,894,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,731,000 after buying an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Corpay by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on shares of Corpay and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corpay from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Corpay from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.71.

Corpay stock opened at $288.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $400.81.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

