Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (CAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance

Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $36.89.

About Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF

The Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (CAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation and income by investing in China A shares and similar instruments, with no limit on market capitalization. The actively managed ETF also employs various option writing strategies for additional income.

