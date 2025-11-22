Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (CAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.
Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF Stock Performance
Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $36.89.
About Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF
