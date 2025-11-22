Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Luckin Coffee to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Luckin Coffee presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

LKNCY stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Luckin Coffee has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.10.

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

