LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong-Buy” Rating

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LiveRamp from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cross Research set a $53.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

LiveRamp Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.62. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 130.86 and a beta of 1.01.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $199.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LiveRamp has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 12,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $355,787.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,647.46. This trade represents a 16.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after acquiring an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,285,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 313,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,269,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,746,000 after buying an additional 459,094 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 606,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LiveRamp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,258,000 after buying an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

