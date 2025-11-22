United Bancorp, Inc. (UBCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on December 19th

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 1.3% increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
United Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. United Bancorp has a payout ratio of 48.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
United Bancorp Price Performance
UBCP stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.73. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $15.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
About United Bancorp
United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.
