MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 28th

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.
MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance
MEGI opened at $13.64 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Jeremy Anagnos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $118,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,400. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.
