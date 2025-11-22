MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (MEGI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on November 28th

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Price Performance

MEGI opened at $13.64 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.28.

Insider Activity at MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Jeremy Anagnos sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $118,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,400. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,465,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,199,000 after buying an additional 120,525 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after acquiring an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 724,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 52,948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 333,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

