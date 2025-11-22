Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MQ. Citigroup raised shares of Marqeta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marqeta from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marqeta

Marqeta Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Marqeta has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $163.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.37 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Marqeta has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 31,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $197,985.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,367,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,754.98. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marqeta by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.