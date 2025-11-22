NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Strong Sell”

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $40.13.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 3.3%

NXRT stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.09. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $32.96.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.04 million. NexPoint Residential Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 60,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,668. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,443,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 95.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 99,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 48,892 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 62,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.