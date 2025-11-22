Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Civeo in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Civeo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVEO

Civeo Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $170.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.76%. Civeo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Civeo will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Civeo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 37,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Civeo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Civeo in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Civeo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 106,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.