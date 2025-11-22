D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.07 price target (down from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

Shares of HEPS opened at $2.26 on Thursday. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $726.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 113.69% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 965,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,378 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

