Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Tableaux LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,553,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 128,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,307,000 after buying an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 1,252,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $59.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.12. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $178.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

