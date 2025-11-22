Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $259,000 Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2,466.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.00 per share, with a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $118.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

