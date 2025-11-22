Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $690,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.41.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $185.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.