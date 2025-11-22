Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,310 Park National Co. $PRK

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Park National by 3,571.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 48,971 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Park National in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Park National by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Park National alerts:

Park National Stock Performance

Shares of Park National stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.76. Park National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.97 and a fifty-two week high of $207.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.41%.

Several research analysts have commented on PRK shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Park National from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Park National from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Park National

Park National Profile

(Free Report)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.