Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $189.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.27. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

