Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 415,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $76.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day moving average is $68.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.11 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $4,389,456.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,082,167.40. This trade represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,017,988 shares of company stock worth $79,085,621. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Melius Research increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. CICC Research upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. HSBC lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citic Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.14.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

