iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB Position Raised by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC's holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 295,346 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company's stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB opened at $167.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day moving average is $138.34. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $107.43 and a one year high of $168.73.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

