Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $203.78 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $331.76 billion, a PE ratio of 117.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.93.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 300,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,890,820.76. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total value of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This trade represents a 24.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 75,676 shares of company stock worth $16,124,589 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.