RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Invests $359,000 in ING Group, N.V. $ING

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of ING Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of ING Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ING Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cfra Research upgraded ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

ING opened at $24.81 on Friday. ING Group, N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.94%.The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Research analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

