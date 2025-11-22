Tractor Supply Company $TSCO is Riverstone Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riverstone Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,162 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up approximately 5.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 14,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. Tractor Supply Company has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.18% and a net margin of 7.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.