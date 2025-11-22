SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 121,550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,182,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average is $44.41. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $48.56.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

