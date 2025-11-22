Riverstone Advisors LLC Sells 408 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. $PAYC

Riverstone Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up approximately 1.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,623,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,265,000 after purchasing an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,918.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,584,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,233,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,398,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,759,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $334,905.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,482.91. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Paycom Software to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $258.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paycom Software from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.77.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $161.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.50 and a 52 week high of $267.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.62 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 22.65%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Paycom Software has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

