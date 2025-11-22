Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 790 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $90,010,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,206,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,777,000 after acquiring an additional 678,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,502,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,432,000 after acquiring an additional 600,482 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,192,000 after purchasing an additional 567,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,579,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 2.6%

NYSE PRU opened at $106.83 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.49 and a 200 day moving average of $104.72.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.65%. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 74.18%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, Chairman Charles F. Lowrey sold 48,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $5,172,331.96. Following the sale, the chairman owned 165,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,779,917.96. This trade represents a 22.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

