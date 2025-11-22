Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 35,794 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 5.4% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $34,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 51,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 26,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 93,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 110.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $76.61 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.83 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

