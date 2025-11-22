Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,300 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,468,000 after buying an additional 414,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 388,138 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $106,458,000 after purchasing an additional 210,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 509.5% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 158,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,891,000 after purchasing an additional 132,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,741.2% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,202 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RL. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.13.

RL opened at $339.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.45 and its 200-day moving average is $297.51. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 1-year low of $176.61 and a 1-year high of $343.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

