Sfmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Ares Capital makes up 0.8% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ares Capital by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 20,552 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

In related news, CEO Michael Kort Schnabel bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $265,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,920. This represents a 86.67% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.84 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.48 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 45.16%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

