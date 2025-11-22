Sfmg LLC Buys 479 Shares of lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $218,052,000 after acquiring an additional 464,186 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $123,894,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after buying an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,356,507,000 after buying an additional 394,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,683,000 after acquiring an additional 238,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

lululemon athletica Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $168.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $215.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Baird R W cut lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.