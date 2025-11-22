Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,047,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,209,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,609,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,227,988,000 after buying an additional 1,225,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,943,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,723,000 after buying an additional 130,645 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,802,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,832,000 after buying an additional 620,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,917,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4%

JNJ stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $206.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

