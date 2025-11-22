Reviewing Grafiti (DMN) and Its Peers

Profitability

This table compares Grafiti and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafiti -874.43% -1,561.96% -160.38% Grafiti Competitors -1,305.54% -115.74% -24.12%

Volatility & Risk

Grafiti has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grafiti’s peers have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Grafiti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Grafiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grafiti $386,085.00 -$45.95 million 0.00 Grafiti Competitors $546.23 million -$12.75 million 231.09

This table compares Grafiti and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Grafiti’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grafiti. Grafiti is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Grafiti peers beat Grafiti on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Grafiti Company Profile

Grafiti Holding is the holding company of Grafiti UK, which operates the Grafiti UK Business. Grafiti is a distributor in the UK and certain other European countries of data analytics and visualization software products referred to as “SAVES” primarily for scientists and engineers. Our products can be downloaded to a user’s desktop. These products help scientific research in the health and life sciences domain in the discovery of new drugs, in the study of the efficacy of established drugs and therapies, and in epidemic propagation research, among other applications. Engineers use our products for a multitude of applications which include, but are not limited to, conducting surface modelling analysis and curve fitting in order to design new engineering processes, studying signal attenuation and propagation in radio engineering. Potential automobile and motorcycle applications could include surface panel design for aerodynamics, aesthetic symmetry, and calculated asymmetry among others. We believe our regression analysis product could also be used for predicting vehicle sharing demand and pricing trends in various markets based on a wide range of variables. Grafiti Holding was incorporated on October 17, 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Grafiti UK was formed by the Parent on May 13, 2020 as a distribution arm for its SAVES products in the UK market and part of the European market. Grafiti UK’s strategy is to build a broader, long term customer base by increasing its sales of Grafiti UK’s product offerings which will include cloud and Macintosh compatible data analytics and statistical visualization software products. We believe this will enable the Grafiti UK Business to focus on generating more recurring revenues in the future. The address of our principal executive office is 268 Bath Road, Slough.

