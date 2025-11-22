Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.4% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $21,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after buying an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after buying an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after buying an additional 820,378 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.6%

VNQ stock opened at $89.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.92 and a 12-month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

