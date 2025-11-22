The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.8% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 26.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 190,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,830.74. This represents a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 68,938 shares of company stock worth $6,671,953 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.45.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $160.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

