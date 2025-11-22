Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 1,730 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,830 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 6.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 19,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the second quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 192,885 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $178.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.03. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 0.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock worth $583,143,187 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

