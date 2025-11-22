Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GUTS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fractyl Health from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Fractyl Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th.

Get Fractyl Health alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fractyl Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fractyl Health Stock Up 8.5%

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Fractyl Health by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,506,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,693 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at about $8,981,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,298,000.

Fractyl Health stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Fractyl Health has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market cap of $191.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.20.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Fractyl Health will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fractyl Health

(Get Free Report)

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fractyl Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fractyl Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.