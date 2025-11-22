Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.6667.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELDN shares. Zacks Research downgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of NASDAQ ELDN opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $86.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.63.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
