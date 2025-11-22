Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CENX

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Agust F. Hafberg sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $264,949.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,306.60. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at $2,998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 30.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth about $2,552,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CENX opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $34.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.10.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.85 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.