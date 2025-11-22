MAI Capital Management Buys 292 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,894,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,731,000 after acquiring an additional 161,213 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,067,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,900,000 after acquiring an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after acquiring an additional 596,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth $508,611,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $65,097.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,459.35. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee Shavel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $238,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 77,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,340.93. The trade was a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,420 shares worth $1,889,171. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $262.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $223.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.99 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The company had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

