Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HBCP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.84 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $61.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

