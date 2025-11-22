Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $323.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.28. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $202.91 and a 12 month high of $374.77.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

In related news, CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $443,851.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,384,893.25. This represents a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total transaction of $825,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,635.68. The trade was a 46.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 195.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter worth $1,140,000. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

