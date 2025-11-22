Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

Bank Hapoalim Price Performance

Shares of Bank Hapoalim stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.36. Bank Hapoalim has a twelve month low of $56.83 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Bank Hapoalim to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Bank Hapoalim

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

