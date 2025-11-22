Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.The business had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Price Performance

Geospace Technologies stock opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.24 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Geospace Technologies has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $29.89.

Get Geospace Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Geospace Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 670.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Geospace Technologies by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Geospace Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Geospace Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geospace Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.