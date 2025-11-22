Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $213,683.88 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total value of $213,683.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 103,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,436.99. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 3,375 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $214,076.25.

On Friday, October 3rd, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 22,655 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $1,491,152.10.

On Monday, October 6th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 2,266 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $147,448.62.

On Thursday, September 11th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 22,664 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,382,504.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 24,585 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,508,043.90.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.60. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $79.98.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $1.39. PTC Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 106.31%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 96.5% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 868.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.40.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

