Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Sold by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,459 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STX. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,422 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 185.8% during the second quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,734 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 61,263 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $350.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.41.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $237.49 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $297.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.09. The firm has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 297.87% and a net margin of 17.92%.The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.10, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,926.80. This represents a 52.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

