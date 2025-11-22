Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,184 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITA. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA opened at $198.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.42. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $129.14 and a 1 year high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

