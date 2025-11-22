Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Stock Holdings Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,434,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,799 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.89% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $1,814,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.39 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.55 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $57.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.16.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 12.86%.The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

